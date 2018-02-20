Society seeks nominations of women in history

The ranks of women recognized by the Douglas County's Historical Society could easily equal the population of 1900 Genoa.

In the 17 years of the Women's Remembering Project 133 woman have been honored for their contribution to Douglas County's long history.

One, Dr. Eliza Cook, the first woman to be a licensed physician in Nevada, was named twice, once in 2002 and again in 2012.

The organization honors six women who live or have lived in Douglas County, alive or deceased, that have made a significant historical contribution to the quality of life in Douglas County.

Historical Society is asking for nominations from the community. Nomination packets are available at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center in Gardnerville or online http://www.historicnv.org.

Deadline for nominations is 4 p.m. March 1. First six nominees submitted will be honored.

The reception and program honoring these women starts at 2 p.m. March 24. Open to the public at no charge with light refreshments.

For more information about the Women in History Remembering Project Douglas County Historical Society Office 782-2555.