Society seeks nominations of women in history
February 20, 2018
Women In History Honorees
Carol Lee Biaggi Aldax 2006
Donna Allgeier 2001
Ella Anderson 2000
Debra Jane Bacchi 2007
Ida May Baker 2010
Anna Norgaard Harris Behrman 2006
Roberta Bence 2000
Luetta Dressler Bergevin 2009
Eileen Bianchi 2001
Gorgonia Borda 2000
Grace D. Bower 2009
Mary Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Bricker 2002
Lois M. Schacht Brooks 2013
Bridget Brown 2000
Elisabeth M. Brown 2001
Mamie Mathiesen Brenton Brown 2016
Ellen Butler 2016
Deborah Haase Byers 2009
Barbara Galeppi Byington 2003
Francis Callahan 2000
Ellen Caywood 2015
Lucille Chain 2000
Rhoda Jacobsen Chichester 2003
Mary E. Cioffi 2013
Sue Coleman 2012
Dr. Eliza Cook 2002 and 2014
Marie K. Cordes 2001
The Cordes Cousins 2011
Elizabeth Crouse 2000
Grace Melissa Dangberg 2002
Dat-So-La-Lee aka Louisa Kizer 2012
Sharon L. DeCarlo 2013
Sonia Cochran DeHart 2002
Susie Dick 2012
Linda Mae Draper-Hivert 2013
Anna Neddenriep Dressler 2002
Margaretta Park Dressler 2004
Sybil Larrouy Dunagan 2010
Elizabeth D. Ellis 2007
Hope Falcke 2001
Ruth Felten 2015
Alice H. Fisher 2004
Clara Frank 2012
Frances Thomson Galeppi 2004
Vera Gesselman 2005
Shirley Claire Trimmer Giovacchini 2003
Freida Cordes Godecke 2000
Alice E. Hellwinkel Haase 2001
The Hags 2011
Lois Brooks Hailey 2005
Clara Hawkins 2010
Anna E. Heise 2002
Florence Heitman 2015
Martha Heitman 2015
Marlena Neddenriep Hellwinkel 2000
Augusta Dieckhoff Hellwinkel 2001
Josephine Anna Hellwinkel 2003
Virginia Henningsen 2000
Mary Raitt Henningsen 2003
Laurie Hickey 2000
Esther Hildebrand 2015
Joyce Hollister 2002
Olga May Judd Holmes 2004
Theresa Smokey Jackson 2000
Betty M. Jacobsen 2002
Winona James 2001
Grace Jaunsaras 2004
Mattie F. Jepsen 2009
Charlotte Lovegrove Jepsen 2017
Elizabeth Johnson 2015
Anita Jones 2000
Beatrice Fettic Jones 2001
Lura Ida Jones 2006
E. Carol Judd 2005
Eloise Kettenberg 2016
Sarah Jane Tompkins Kinsey 2007
Virginia Kizer 2005
Alora Knight 2001
Jane Lehrman 2000
Eleanorann E. ‘E-Ann’Logan 2002
Catharina Bertha Cordes Lundergreen 2003
Mary McCulloch Mack 2003
Diane Malone 2000
Irene Haase Marshall 2003
Anne Martin 2014
JoAnn Smokey Martinez 2007
Nancy McDermid 2015
Leona Fillmore McDonald 2003
Cynthia K. ‘Cindy’McIntosh 2009
Elizabeth Miller 2000
Nevalyn Berrum Miller 2017
Nancy Miluck 2000
Linda Monahan 2001
Louisa Beatrice Mott 2005
Lena Neddenriep 2000
Dorothea Henrietta Alvina Neddenriep 2005
Dorcas Olds 2016
Ellie O’Toole 2000
Cherie Owen 2006
Marcella Oxoby 2005
Freida Sarman Pitts 2009
Paula M. Reed 2007
Linda Lucile Shaw Reid 2017
Carol Reid-Anderson 2001
Bille Jean Byrne Rightmire 2003
Jane Wehrman Rosenbrock 2002
Linda Sandstrom 2016
Ethel Cordes Schacht 2003
Juanita Schubert 2001
Dorothy Scossa 2000
Elzyette Knott (Harriet Willims) Selby 2017
Grace A. Settelmeyer 2003
Sue Smith 2009
Sallie Springmeyer 2000
Wilhelmine Springmeyer 2000
Suzanne J. ‘Suzy’Stockdale 2002
Lois Storke 2001
Judy Sturgis 2004
Eliza Mott Taylor 2001
Dorothy Anne Atcheson Thran 2013
June Thran 2017
Annie Trimmer 2001
Sarah Trimmer 2001
Leola Anderson Tucker 2015
Lillian Virgin-Finnegan 2014
Maribeth Volk 2000
Anne Wennhold 2013
Kathy Chipman Wicker 2013
Alvina Bohlmann Wilslef 2016
Bird May Wilson 2014
Sarah Winnemucca 2012
Alma Henrietta Yparraguirre 2002
The ranks of women recognized by the Douglas County's Historical Society could easily equal the population of 1900 Genoa.
In the 17 years of the Women's Remembering Project 133 woman have been honored for their contribution to Douglas County's long history.
One, Dr. Eliza Cook, the first woman to be a licensed physician in Nevada, was named twice, once in 2002 and again in 2012.
The organization honors six women who live or have lived in Douglas County, alive or deceased, that have made a significant historical contribution to the quality of life in Douglas County.
Historical Society is asking for nominations from the community. Nomination packets are available at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center in Gardnerville or online http://www.historicnv.org.
Deadline for nominations is 4 p.m. March 1. First six nominees submitted will be honored.
The reception and program honoring these women starts at 2 p.m. March 24. Open to the public at no charge with light refreshments.
For more information about the Women in History Remembering Project Douglas County Historical Society Office 782-2555.
