Society seeks nominations of women in history

Staff Reports
** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND, JULY 16-17 ** In this undated photo courtesy of the Gatekeeper Museum, American Indian basket weaver Dat-so-la-lee stands with two of her baskets on display at the Gatekeeper's Museum in Tahoe City, Calif., Thursday, July 14, 2005. Eighty years after her death, a special exhibit of 62 of Dat-so-la-lee's "minature" basket's and models is on public display at the Gatekeeper museum through Oct. 31. Considered one of the best known American Indian basket weavers, her works today are worth as much as $1 million each. (AP Photo/Photo courtesy of Gatekeeper Musuem)

The ranks of women recognized by the Douglas County's Historical Society could easily equal the population of 1900 Genoa.

In the 17 years of the Women's Remembering Project 133 woman have been honored for their contribution to Douglas County's long history.

One, Dr. Eliza Cook, the first woman to be a licensed physician in Nevada, was named twice, once in 2002 and again in 2012.

The organization honors six women who live or have lived in Douglas County, alive or deceased, that have made a significant historical contribution to the quality of life in Douglas County.

Historical Society is asking for nominations from the community. Nomination packets are available at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center in Gardnerville or online http://www.historicnv.org.

Deadline for nominations is 4 p.m. March 1. First six nominees submitted will be honored.

The reception and program honoring these women starts at 2 p.m. March 24. Open to the public at no charge with light refreshments.

For more information about the Women in History Remembering Project Douglas County Historical Society Office 782-2555.

Women In History Honorees

Carol Lee Biaggi Aldax 2006

Donna Allgeier 2001

Ella Anderson 2000

Debra Jane Bacchi 2007

Ida May Baker 2010

Anna Norgaard Harris Behrman 2006

Roberta Bence 2000

Luetta Dressler Bergevin 2009

Eileen Bianchi 2001

Gorgonia Borda 2000

Grace D. Bower 2009

Mary Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Bricker 2002

Lois M. Schacht Brooks 2013

Bridget Brown 2000

Elisabeth M. Brown 2001

Mamie Mathiesen Brenton Brown 2016

Ellen Butler 2016

Deborah Haase Byers 2009

Barbara Galeppi Byington 2003

Francis Callahan 2000

Ellen Caywood 2015

Lucille Chain 2000

Rhoda Jacobsen Chichester 2003

Mary E. Cioffi 2013

Sue Coleman 2012

Dr. Eliza Cook 2002 and 2014

Marie K. Cordes 2001

The Cordes Cousins 2011

Elizabeth Crouse 2000

Grace Melissa Dangberg 2002

Dat-So-La-Lee aka Louisa Kizer 2012

Sharon L. DeCarlo 2013

Sonia Cochran DeHart 2002

Susie Dick 2012

Linda Mae Draper-Hivert 2013

Anna Neddenriep Dressler 2002

Margaretta Park Dressler 2004

Sybil Larrouy Dunagan 2010

Elizabeth D. Ellis 2007

Hope Falcke 2001

Ruth Felten 2015

Alice H. Fisher 2004

Clara Frank 2012

Frances Thomson Galeppi 2004

Vera Gesselman 2005

Shirley Claire Trimmer Giovacchini 2003

Freida Cordes Godecke 2000

Alice E. Hellwinkel Haase 2001

The Hags 2011

Lois Brooks Hailey 2005

Clara Hawkins 2010

Anna E. Heise 2002

Florence Heitman 2015

Martha Heitman 2015

Marlena Neddenriep Hellwinkel 2000

Augusta Dieckhoff Hellwinkel 2001

Josephine Anna Hellwinkel 2003

Virginia Henningsen 2000

Mary Raitt Henningsen 2003

Laurie Hickey 2000

Esther Hildebrand 2015

Joyce Hollister 2002

Olga May Judd Holmes 2004

Theresa Smokey Jackson 2000

Betty M. Jacobsen 2002

Winona James 2001

Grace Jaunsaras 2004

Mattie F. Jepsen 2009

Charlotte Lovegrove Jepsen 2017

Elizabeth Johnson 2015

Anita Jones 2000

Beatrice Fettic Jones 2001

Lura Ida Jones 2006

E. Carol Judd 2005

Eloise Kettenberg 2016

Sarah Jane Tompkins Kinsey 2007

Virginia Kizer 2005

Alora Knight 2001

Jane Lehrman 2000

Eleanorann E. ‘E-Ann’Logan 2002

Catharina Bertha Cordes Lundergreen 2003

Mary McCulloch Mack 2003

Diane Malone 2000

Irene Haase Marshall 2003

Anne Martin 2014

JoAnn Smokey Martinez 2007

Nancy McDermid 2015

Leona Fillmore McDonald 2003

Cynthia K. ‘Cindy’McIntosh 2009

Elizabeth Miller 2000

Nevalyn Berrum Miller 2017

Nancy Miluck 2000

Linda Monahan 2001

Louisa Beatrice Mott 2005

Lena Neddenriep 2000

Dorothea Henrietta Alvina Neddenriep 2005

Dorcas Olds 2016

Ellie O’Toole 2000

Cherie Owen 2006

Marcella Oxoby 2005

Freida Sarman Pitts 2009

Paula M. Reed 2007

Linda Lucile Shaw Reid 2017

Carol Reid-Anderson 2001

Bille Jean Byrne Rightmire 2003

Jane Wehrman Rosenbrock 2002

Linda Sandstrom 2016

Ethel Cordes Schacht 2003

Juanita Schubert 2001

Dorothy Scossa 2000

Elzyette Knott (Harriet Willims) Selby 2017

Grace A. Settelmeyer 2003

Sue Smith 2009

Sallie Springmeyer 2000

Wilhelmine Springmeyer 2000

Suzanne J. ‘Suzy’Stockdale 2002

Lois Storke 2001

Judy Sturgis 2004

Eliza Mott Taylor 2001

Dorothy Anne Atcheson Thran 2013

June Thran 2017

Annie Trimmer 2001

Sarah Trimmer 2001

Leola Anderson Tucker 2015

Lillian Virgin-Finnegan 2014

Maribeth Volk 2000

Anne Wennhold 2013

Kathy Chipman Wicker 2013

Alvina Bohlmann Wilslef 2016

Bird May Wilson 2014

Sarah Winnemucca 2012

Alma Henrietta Yparraguirre 2002