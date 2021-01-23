Snowy morning leaves slick roads

Genoa Lane has a nice coat of snow on it Saturday morning.

Kurt Hildebrand

With an inch of snow falling in around an hour, Douglas County roads are slick from top to bottom.

The Nevada Highway Patrol and Douglas County are responding to a wreck at 7:59 a.m. at Kingsbury Grade and Benjamin Drive.

Meanwhile, a Douglas deputy reported a driver off the road on Centerville.

Jacks Valley Road and Genoa Lane are slippery this morning as a long awaited winter snow finally arrived.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, there are more miles of state highway with road restrictions than without across Western Nevada.

Chains or four-wheel drive with snow tires are required over Highway 50 from Carson City to Stateline and over Kingsbury Grade.

Chains or snowtires are required on Highway 395 from Cradlebaugh Bridge south to Topaz Lake, and on Highway 88 from Minden south.

Minden-Tahoe Airport reported light snow started to fall around 6:15 a.m. Roads across the Valley received enough snow to make them slick.

Forecasters say the snow should abate by this afternoon, but are predicting another blast on Sunday evening, with a winter weather advisory for the Sierra Front from 7 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.

That storm could bring more than 2 inches of snow to the Valley floor, according to the National Weather Service.