Snowshoe Thompson celebration Feb. 24

The 18th annual Snowshoe Thompson Ski & Snowshoe Celebration returns to the Sierra 9 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Lake Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe.

Event activities begin with a guided, interactive historical reenactment tour over the snow, starting at 9 a.m. with "Snowshoe Thompson" portrayed by Chautauquan Steve Hale. Attendees may bring their own snowshoes and cross country skis, or rent snowshoes from the Lake Tahoe Golf Course at a special price of $15.

Other activities include an appearance by local skiing legend Martin Hollay, a book signing by Author/Raconteur Frank Tortorich, a performance by Musician/Storyteller Richard Blair and a longboard ski demonstration by accomplished Norwegian skier Nina McLeod.

In addition to entertainers and demonstrations, the Lake Tahoe Historical Society will have on display a special Snowshoe Thompson exhibit.

The legendary "Mailman of the Sierra", John A. "Snowshoe" Thompson, carried mail between Placerville, California and Genoa, Nevada for 20 years, twice a month during the winters between 1856 and 1876, on snowshoes, or what today we know as "skis".

The celebration is a family-friendly event which will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., with registration from 8:30-9 a.m. The requested donation is $20 per person, which includes all activities as well as lunch. A no-host bar will also be available. There is no charge for children under 12 years of age.

To RSVP or for more information, contact Nina at 530-573-8940 or by email to norskenina@sbcglobal.net. The Lake Tahoe Golf Course is located at 2500 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.

This annual event is presented by the Genoa based Friends of Snowshoe Thompson organization who are partnering this year with the Lake Tahoe Golf Course, the Douglas County Historical Society, the Lake Tahoe Historical Society and the Alpine County Chamber of Commerce.