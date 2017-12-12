Snowboarder killed in Tahoe accident

The identity of a snowboarder killed Dec. 7 at Sierra-at-Tahoe Ski Resort was released by the Eldorado County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

David Karlin, 23, of Orangevale, Calif., reportedly crashed into a snow fence at the resort. Rescuers were called to the scene at about 1:15 p.m.

They found an acquaintance and Ski Patrol members performing first aid. Medics were unable to revive Karlin and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eldorado County Sheriff's Sgt. Anthony Prencipe said the cause of death is pending and Karlin's ext of kin have been notified.

The ski resort offered its condolences in a statement.

"Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort management and staff would like to extend their deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the snowboarder. Everyone at the resort understands what a personal tragedy this is for the family and has and will continue to offer support in any way possible."