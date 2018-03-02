Snow storm arrives in Carson Valley with vengeance

Genoa, Nev. — After waiting most of the winter for a decent snow storm one arrived early this morning bringing 5 inches of snow to Carson Valley north of Genoa.

Snow was continuing to fall north of Nevada's oldest town at 4 a.m., with county snowplows working Jacks Valley Road.

As forecast, snow started falling just after midnight, according to the weather gauge at Minden-Tahoe Airport.

Heavy snow started falling at 1:15 a.m. with visibility down to a half mile for about two hours.

The snow was very light containing about a tenth of an inch of water, according to a Desert Research Institute gauge just south of Genoa Lane.

Road controls are in effect on highways 395 and 88 from Indian Hills south to Alpine County.

South of Gardnerville chains or snow tires are being required from Jake's Hill all the way to Bridgeport on Highway 395.

After that it's just closed from Bridgeport to the Mammoth Junction, according to the California Department of Transportation.

And if it's bad in the Valley, anticipate having to chain up on any mountain roads.

Interstate 80 is closed from the state line to Colfax. Highway 88 is closed from Red Lake to Caples Lake in Alpine County. Chains or four-wheel drive are required on Highway 50 and Highway 89.