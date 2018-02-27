Snow could be precursor to bigger storm

Monday night's snow might just be a taste of what's coming later this week.

A strong winter storm with gusty winds and snow will hit Western Nevada Thursday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

"Significant snow is almost a guarantee for the Sierra while snowfall in lower elevations could be heavy at times, as well," said Reno Meteorologist Edan Weishahn.

Today will be quiet as the next storm arrives, with cloud cover increasing through the day and breezy conditions developing in the afternoon.

"The next system is a major winter storm that will bring gusty winds, heavy snow to the Sierra," Weishahn said. "We strongly advise that people prepare for hazardous winter weather conditions, highway closures and very long travel delays. This storm is the most impressive that we have seen this season."

Weishahn said strong gusty winds should herald the storm with gusts of 50-60 mph possible, with winds of up to 100 mph across the Sierra ridges.

Recommended Stories For You

Monday's storm was the second in two weeks that saw a significant delay in arrival. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph were recorded in the Valley early Monday morning as the storm approached.

Snow was forecast to start early in the afternoon in Carson Valley, but waited until after the evening commute to get going.

About an inch of snow fell in Genoa overnight starting around 6:30 p.m. and going for several hours. Heavenly Valley received 8 inches over the past 24 hours according to snow telemetry.

The snow was sufficient to require road controls both in the mountains and across Carson Valley.

On Tuesday morning, chains or snow tires were being required on Highway 395 from Indian Hills south to Bridgeport and on Highway 88 from Minden south to the state line.

In the upper elevations, both Highway 50 and Kingsbury Grade were under road controls as was anything headed over the passes.

Two vehicle spinouts were reported on Highway 208 between Jack Wright Pass and Wellington on Monday evening.

East Fork medics transported two people for treatment to Carson Valley Medical Center.