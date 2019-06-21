Snakes alive! Douglas Public Library hosts animal show

Ringo the Lemur is displayed by Gabe Kerschner last year at the CVIC Hall.

Brad Coman

As part of the summer reading program, the Douglas County Public Library is providing two wildlife shows on Wednesday.

The first show is 3 p.m. at the Zephyr Cove Library, 233 Warrior Way in Zephyr Cove.

The second show is 6:30 p.m. at the CVIC Hall, 1602 Esmeralda Ave., in Minden.

“Children of all ages will meet amazing, live animals presented by Conservation Ambassadors, Inc.,” librarians said. “These wildlife shows are free, and seating is available on a first come, first served basis. Grab a seat early.”

Connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, library.douglascountynv.gov, or call 775-782-9841.