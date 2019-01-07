Smokey elected Washoe Tribal Chairman
January 7, 2019
A 2001 Douglas High School graduate has been elected chairman of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California.
Serrell Smokey grew up in Carson Valley. The son of Lori Pasqua, he was elected in October.
Tribal officers:
Carson Community Chairman – Roger McDonald
Carson Community Vice Chairman- Chad Malone
Tribal Council Vice Chairman & Dresslerville Community Chairman – Rueben Vasquez
Dresslerville Community Vice Chairman – Herman Fillmore
Stewart Community Chairman- Blaine Osorio
Stewart Community Vice Chairman – Darrel Kizer
Woodfords Community Chairman – Irvin Jim
Woodfords Community Vice Chairman – Shannon Guerrero
Off Reservation Representative – Jeanine Bluehorse
Off Reservation Representative – Helen Fillmore
Reno Sparks Representative – Lorraine Keller