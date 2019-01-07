Smokey elected Washoe Tribal Chairman

A 2001 Douglas High School graduate has been elected chairman of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California.

Serrell Smokey grew up in Carson Valley. The son of Lori Pasqua, he was elected in October.

Tribal officers:

Carson Community Chairman – Roger McDonald

Carson Community Vice Chairman- Chad Malone

Tribal Council Vice Chairman & Dresslerville Community Chairman – Rueben Vasquez

Recommended Stories For You

Dresslerville Community Vice Chairman – Herman Fillmore

Stewart Community Chairman- Blaine Osorio

Stewart Community Vice Chairman – Darrel Kizer

Woodfords Community Chairman – Irvin Jim

Woodfords Community Vice Chairman – Shannon Guerrero

Off Reservation Representative – Jeanine Bluehorse

Off Reservation Representative – Helen Fillmore

Reno Sparks Representative – Lorraine Keller