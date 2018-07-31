Smoke obscures Sierra in Carson Valley

Visibility in Carson Valley plunged to four miles on Tuesday afternoon as smoke from surrounding wildfires poured into Western Nevada.

Minden-Tahoe Airport reported visibility was down to four miles at 2:35 p.m., down from six miles just an hour before.

Air quality as measured at Gardnerville Ranchos Aspen Park was well into the unhealthy for sensitive groups range for much of the morning, approaching unhealthy levels toward the afternoon.

While big fires in California are contributing most of the smoke, a blaze burning near Pyramid Lake is also providing some drift smoke in the region.

Residents with breathing issues are advised to remain inside and to avoid strenuous activity outdoors.