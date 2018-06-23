The Carson Valley Arts Council received a $5,000 grant from the Francis C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation. The grant will assist the nonprofit organization in its work operating the Copeland Cultural Arts Center and its arts programs.

"Support like this enables the Arts Council to have an organizational structure in place to bring world renowned entertainment and artists to all of Douglas County and Western Nevada and to allow the Council to meet its mission and priority project goals such as Youth Arts Education, said Brian Fitzgerald, CVAC's Board of Directors' president.

The Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation was established on the death of William P. Smallwood in April 1968. Mr. Smallwood, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, resided and worked in Dallas, Texas, where he was a co-founder of First Southwest Company, a prominent regional investment banking firm specializing in public finance, bond underwriting and the raising of capital for developing regional companies.

The establishment of the Foundation by Mr. and Mrs. Smallwood represented the culmination of their lifetime support of a broad spectrum of charitable organizations and endeavors.

The Carson Valley Arts Council again thanks the Smallwood Foundation for their generosity and continued support in creating a culturally vibrant, community united and inspired by the arts.

For more information on how to support and contribute to the Carson Valley Arts Council and its mission, including the renovation campaign, visit http://www.cvartscouncil.com or call 775-782-8207.