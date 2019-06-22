Sleepy driver survives dunk in West Fork

A motorist who fell asleep at the wheel woke up headed into the raging West Fork of the Carson River on Monday afternoon.

Rescuers from Alpine County and East Fork Fire District responded to the incident that occurred near Crystal Springs where initial reports were that a man was clinging to the top of the vehicle in the frigid waters.

A 1989 Audi Quattro with Nevada plates was heading down through Woodfords Canyon on Highway 88 south of Hope Valley Resort when he said he fell asleep.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the Audi traveled off the west side of the road and collided with a tree.

It then rolled down the embankment and entered the West Fork of the Carson River upright, becoming lodged on some rocks in the river.

The driver was able to get out through the moonroof and wait on the roof for help to arrive.

The driver sustained only minor injuries. The wreck was reported at 1 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle was waterlogged and required a heavy tow truck to pull from the river.

The U.S. Forest Service responded to the wreck to reduce contamination from the vehicle into the river.

At least one person was seriously injured in an off-road vehicle rollover in the Gardnerville Ranchos sandpits on Friday morning.

Care Flight helicopter was called to the scene of the rollover at 11 a.m., but was canceled. One person was taken to Carson Valley Medical Center for treatment by East Fork paramedics. Washoe Tribe, Douglas County and East Fork Fire District responded.

A kitchen fire resulted in the evacuation of Carson Valley Senior Living on Tuesday afternoon.

East Fork firefighters responded to a report of light smoke at 3:40 p.m.

Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos was briefly closed.

The fire was determined to be limited to the kitchen. There was no report of injury as a result of the fire.

A bear was struck and killed on June 11 by a motorist traveling near Carson Pass.

The California Highway Patrol received a call of a traffic collision involving a bear late Tuesday night on Highway 88.

CHP upon arrival discovered a bear had been hit by a vehicle and was blocking the eastbound lane.

The driver who hit the bear was gone when CHP arrived.

A CHP spokesperson said the bear died at the scene.

Caltrans came to the scene and removed the bear.

CHP reminds everyone to watch out for wildlife and reduce speeds at night.