Skier fatality at Heavenly Mountain Resort

Heavenly Mountain Resort confirmed that a fatal incident took place on the mountain Dec. 27, involving a 49-year-old Santa Rosa, Calif., man.

Heavenly Mountain Ski Patrol responded to a medical incident on a beginner run near Poma Trail. After emergency care and evaluation, the man was pronounced deceased by Tahoe Valley Fire Department and the El Dorado County Coroner.

"Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol, and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family and friends," said Mike Goar, vice president of mountain division and chief operating officer of Heavenly Mountain Resort.