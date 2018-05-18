Ski pass thief faces probation violation

One of three men who were convicted of selling more than $100,000 in fraudulent ski passes was taken into custody on Monday for an alleged probation violation.

Gardnerville resident Mark E. Graham, 22, was granted probation on Aug. 21, 2017, after he admitted to a charge of principal to commit embezzlement. He received a suspended 12-48-month prison sentence. Each was ordered to pay $32,000 in restitution in the case.

Graham will have an opportunity to challenge the violation in District Court.

The three men were arrested in July 2016 after more than 1,000 ski vouchers allegedly valued at $120 apiece started turning up at Kirkwood, Heavenly and Northstar.

They were working for Heavenly where the vouchers disappeared. Resort officials spotted them being sold on Craigslist for $20-$40 each. Undercover deputies purchased a handful of the passes.

■ A former Gardnerville resident who has been taken into custody twice before this year is in the Douglas County jail again on a felony count of failure to appear.

Nicholas Bornt, 34, was picked up by deputies on Monday morning at the Amador County Jail on a warrant issued after he failed to appear in Douglas County District Court on May 8.

In March, Bornt was taken into custody in connection with a domestic battery and failing to register as an ex-felon.

He was also arrested Jan. 28 after a search of his vehicle during a traffic stop allegedly turned up methamphetamine.

In 2015, Bornt was sentenced to 2-5 years in prison for sale of methamphetamine. His last parole hearing was in November 2016.

■ A Johnson Lane woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after a man reported she bit him on the back.

Susan Clark, had left the home, but deputies spotted her vehicle driving past and conducted a traffic stop near Vicki Lane and Saddlebronc.

She allegedly had a .09 blood alcohol content, which is just slightly over the legal limit. A search of her belongings revealed three bags of marijuana.

She was booked on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.