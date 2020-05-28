Skate park, pool open starting Friday

Pool Rules

■ Public gatherings no more than 50 people

■ 6 feet of Social Distancing

■ Staff wear personal protective equipment

Entrance and Exiting of Facility

■ Single point of entry and exit and all patrons are to stay 6’ apart due to social distancing.

■ Temperature check of patrons and staff prior to entering the program with rejection for <100 temps

■ No gathering is allowed. Patrons will wait in designated areas. Avoid physical contact.

■ Restricting items brought from home including swim equipment such as kickboards, weights and buoys

■ Encourage all staff and patrons to wash their hands regularly, cover coughs and sneezing

■ Showering is mandatory prior to entering the water. No soap or shampoo permitted on the deck

■ Entry staff will be provided and required to use PPE while on duty

■ Exiting will occur through the double gates (outside pool area) near maintenance

■ Masks are required if distancing is difficult but not required while swimming.

Locker Rooms, Toilets and Showering

■ Locker rooms closed. Staff regulate entrance if patrons need items out of lockers (2 patrons at a time then vacate)

■ People shower on the deck 6-feet apart using deck showers and portable showers (5 showers)

■ Toilets are available from the indoor pool decking (4 toilets)

Front Office and Lobby

■ All patrons are to stay 6’ apart due to social distancing

■ Countertops and other public fixtures are to be regularly disinfected following use by patrons and staff

■ Some type of shield or protection will be installed to protect staff from constant patron interaction.

■ Entry staff will be provided and required to use PPE while on duty and out of the water

■ Only a limited number of patrons will be allowed in at any one time

■ Cashier staff required to wear masks

■ Concessions

All patrons are to stay 6 feet apart ordering and receiving food due to social distancing

Food options will be limited to those that are prepackaged and do not require staff preparation of food

Countertops and other public fixtures are to be regularly disinfected following use by patrons and staff

Concession staff will be provided and required to use PPE while on duty and out of the water

Indoor Pool

■ 1 swimmer per lane down the middle line allows for 6ft distancing. (45min; 1-4 lanes)

■ 1 water walker per lane (45min; 2 lanes)

■ 2 water walkers may be allowed in one lane if from the same household

Temporary Schedule

5:45 a.m.-7:15 p.m. Monday through Friday

7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Outdoor Pool

One swimmer per lane down the middle line allows for 6ft distancing. (45min; 8 lanes; 8 people)

Temporary Schedule

5:45 a.m.-7:15 p.m. Monday through Friday

7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Therapy Pool

Temporary Schedule

6:30am-8:15am & 11:30am-7:15pm Mon–Fri

patrons without a Physical Therapist (45min; 8patrons)

8:30am-11:15am Mon-Fri patrons with a Physical Therapist (45min; 8patrons)

7:45am-5:30pm Sat & Sun patrons without a Physical Therapist (45min; eight patrons)

Slide pool

■ Temporary Schedule

6:30 a.m.-7:15 p.m. Monday-Friday patrons without a Physical Therapist (45 min; 8 patrons)

7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday & Sunday patrons without a Physical Therapist (45 min; 8 patrons)

Activity Pool

■ Used to sanitize equipment only. Please pickup and return equipment before and after swim.

Weight Room

■ Workouts (45 min;3 patrons)

■ Sanitizing required before and after each use

■ Limiting the number of users in the room at one time 6’ social distancing will be required of all visitors

■ Staff required to use PPE while on duty (staff stationed in MP Room)

■ Patrons exit out north or west door of multi-purpose room

■ Temporary Schedule:

8:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. all week

Water Aerobics

■ Water Aerobics will be required to social distance 6 feet and must reserve ahead of time. (45 min; 20 patrons)

■ The next class will not be allowed to enter the facility until previous class is finished and patrons are exiting

■ Classes will be taught indoors at this time taking up 3 lane spaces

■ Temporary Schedule:

8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 6 p.m. Monday (Deep Water)

8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 6 p.m. Tuesday

7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. Wednesday

8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 6 p.m. Thursday

7:30 a.m. (Deep Water), 8:30 a.m. Friday

Lessons

■ Continue practicing social distancing will remain in place both in the water and on deck

■ Instructor teaches from the deck for higher level

■ Instructor demonstrates skills with parent in the water handling children for lower levels

■ Drop-In Lessons only available at this time. (1 child per teacher or 2 from same household)

■ Temporary Schedule:

11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

Miscellaneous

■ Lifeguards cleaning surfaces constantly as a rotation (handrails, door handles, drinking fountains)

■ PA system announcements will be conducted as needed to prevent the spread

■ Increase of outdoor air into ventilation system will be done as much as possible

■ Patrons are advised not to wear masks in the water and do not share equipment