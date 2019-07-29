Single-lane night closures on 395 this week

The final phase of roadway repaving on Highway 395 near Holbrook Junction begins Monday with overnight single lane closures.

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through Thursday, a rolling work zone with one-way traffic will be in place on small segments of Highway 395 from the state line near Topaz Lake through Holbrook Junction to south of Ray May Way, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Brief overnight lane closures will also take place on a half mile of State Route 208 from the Holbrook junction east. While the majority of delays will be minimal, motorists can anticipate a maximum of 30-minute delays through the work zone.

The work concludes the $3 million in roadway improvements begun in June by contractor Sierra Nevada Construction Inc. to help preserve regional roadways. Approximately 12 miles of Highway 395 has been resurfaced from near Topaz Lake through Holbrook Junction to south of Ray May Way. The interim Highway 395 surface improvements will help preserve the roadway until it is fully excavated and repaved as needed in future years. Also as part of the project, the entire lengths of Foothill Road and Genoa Lane (otherwise known as State Route 206) were resurfaced.