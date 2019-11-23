Simmons graduates seven comedians

Seven comedy students earned their wings on Nov. 11, as they graduated from Kat Simmons’ Stand Up Comedy Workshop. They took to the stage for their graduation performance in front of a standing room only crowd at the COD Casino.

Many of these students had never done stand up comedy, let alone hold a microphone.

In six short weeks they go from introducing themselves to performing a 5-minute routine that they have written in front of an audience.

Kat encourages authentic material that comes from their own experiences. If they can turn tragedy into comedy, so much the better. Many students return again and again and dig down a little deeper to find their material. Her class is as much for the person you can’t get on the mic as the one you can’t get off it. She gives the students tools to help ease stage fright and build confidence. Her hope is that looking for the funny in life will continue long after they leave her class. For more information and to get on a waiting list for her next class call 775-721-8864.