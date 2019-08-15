Sign-ups ongoing for Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office In Partnership With Douglas County Triad Proudly Announces Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy.

There is no cost to attend, but space is limited.

The goal of the Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy is to provide crime fighting educational programs and information to citizens of Douglas County. Attendees will become more aware and comfortable with law enforcement services, law enforcement officers, and in return will develop a better understanding of how our law enforcement community operates. Attendees will leave the program with knowledge on how they can help the Sheriff’s Office as citizens of our community.

The Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy will be held over the course of one week, starting Monday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 20. Classes will start at 5:30 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. Class location is the Judicial and Law Enforcement Center, located at 1038 Buckeye Road, Minden.

The academy will include training and instruction on a variety of law enforcement topics, including: uniformed patrol procedures, jail/custody procedures, criminal investigations, crime scene processing, narcotic and gang investigations, boat patrol, fraud prevention, citizen patrol volunteer programs, and more.

All academy instructors are selected from the county.

The class size is limited to 25 students. Participants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Douglas County. Applicants must be willing to submit to a background check with no felony convictions.

Call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 775-782-9941 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday