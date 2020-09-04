Sign-ups for miles for recovery are extended

Tahoe Youth & Family Services, TYFS Miles for Recovery event celebrating National Recovery month has been extended until Sept. 15 However, many miles you earn starting Sept. 1 can go toward the total for the month’s miles.

“If you are challenged with either a substance abuse or mental health problem the pandemic has made it even more difficult to maintain your sobriety and or your mental health,” Director Karen Carey said. “Remember healing is not linear. Don’t get discourage but keep moving forward. Tahoe Youth & Family Services is here to cheer you on as you go through recovery. Being active can make a huge difference with both your physical and mental health. If you aren’t in recovery but find it difficult to manage the isolation, stress with children returning to school or if your income has taken a dive or you find yourself wondering if things will ever get ack to normal, remember you are not alone. All these factors create stress and anxiety that can improve with being active.”

Visit http://www.tahoeyouth.org or http://www.100milesforrecovery.com and sign up. Photos of prizes can be found online. Participants are urged to post photos as they earn miles on the recovery Facebook page.