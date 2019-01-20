Sierra Nevada Republican Women ready for annual St. Patrick’s Dinner

Mark your calendars for March 17, when Sierra Nevada Republican Women hold their annual St. Patrick's Dinner at St. Gall Catholic Church Pastoral Center in Gardnerville. This is the group's only fundraiser of the year. Culinary Arts Students from Douglas High School are preparing a delicious corned beef and cabbage dinner with all the trimmings and dessert. Elected public officials in Douglas County will serve the food. You may participate in a live auction and "Pot of Gold" drawings for great items. Doors open at five with a no host bar, with dinner is served at 6 p.m.

The price is $35 per guest. Contact event chair, Barbara McRoberts at 267-0025 for more information and tickets. They are also available online at sierranevadarepublicanwomen.com. Or, order them by mail with a check payable to SNRW, P.O. Box 2504, Minden, NV 89423.

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL

A candlelight vigil will be held tonight in remembrance of two recent crime victims, Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken. The location is Ranchos Aspen Park in the Gardnerville Ranchos from 6-7 p.m.

HAPPENING AT DOUGLAS COUNTY MUSEUM & CULTURAL CENTER

Just in time for Valentine's Day. Learn to make some beautifully decorated cookies for your sweetheart, children or grandchildren.

Frosting artist Evelyn Yonker of Halloween and Christmas cookie fame, returns to the museum with this new class. It begins at 1 p.m. on Feb. 2, at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 1477 US Highway 395 N, Gardnerville. Material Fee $10, DCHS Members $5

Space is limited, enroll early. Call 782-2555.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com