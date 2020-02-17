Sierra Nevada Republican Women host St. Patrick’s Feast

While St. Patrick and St. Gall were about a century apart in the history of Ireland, they will coincide next month at the 23rd annual Sierra Nevada Republican Women’s St. Patrick’s Feast.

Doors open 5 p.m. March 15 at St. Gall Parish Hall, 1343 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville.

“Tickets are on sale for the best corned beef and cabbage dinner in town,” member Bev Anderson said. “The cost is $35 a person for a complete, all-you-can-eat traditional dinner of corned beef, cabbage, carrots, and potatoes, including salad, non-alcoholic beverages and dessert. There will also be a no-host bar.”

According to group president Mary Porter, “The meal will once again be prepared by Douglas High Culinary Arts Program students. A new feature this year is a ‘Pot of Gold’ where guests can make a wish that our country will be guarded by President Trump and Vice President Pence in the 2020 election. Old fashioned cake walks will take place several times during the evening with no fee to enter. As always, we’ll have a fabulous array of silent and live auction items on which to bid.”

Come share the fun on the evening when “everybody’s Irish.” Seating is limited for this very special, once-a-year event, so avoid disappointment by calling Bev now at 782-0730 to reserve your place at the table. Or you may purchase tickets online at sierranevadarepublicanwomen.com.