Sierra Lutheran High School, FCA deliver trees for troops

Sierra Lutheran High School students Kaitlyn Plummer, left, and Emma Riley deliver a tree to one of the servicemen based at the Mountain Warfare Training Center in Coleville.

Sierra Lutheran High School

Sierra Lutheran High School and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) raised more than $2,000 to fund the delivery of 75 Christmas trees to the active personnel serving at the Mountain Warfare Training Center in Coleville last week.

For the second year in a row, SLHS and FCA worked collaboratively to generate community support to underwrite the cost of Christmas trees for base personnel, many of whom will be quarantined on base this year due to the pandemic.

A combined group of 16 volunteers between the two organizations worked closely with base Chaplain Michael Johnson to load trees at the FCA tree lot in Carson City and deliver them door to door on the base.

“This year has clearly been a difficult year for all Americans, including our troops,” Sierra Lutheran High School executive director Brian Underwood said. “The impact of the pandemic and the ravages of the recent Mountain View Fire in the Walker-Colville area has made it that much harder for our servicemen and women.

“I know I speak for FCA area director Tim Plummer in sharing our profound gratitude for the community’s support of this important outreach during this tender time for that community.”

Reportedly 11 homes belonging to base personnel were among the estimated 80 structures lost during the fire. Those interested in supporting relief efforts can contact the Mammoth Chamber of Commerce at mammothlakeschamber.org.