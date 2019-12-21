SIERA elects new board members

At its December meeting, SIERA (Sierra Intermountain Emergency Radio Association) elected new members for its Board of Directors. The new officers are: Jim Sanders AG6IF President, David DeAngelis K1SCN Secretary, Ben Echevarria N7BBE Vice President, Debbie Williams N7XYL Treasurer/Membership, Don McRoberts W3DRM, Bob Williams, Jim Marshall K6LR, Mel Hogan WA6EYD, and David Granish KI6EWK. They begin their terms of office in January.

SIERA holds its general meeting on the first Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. in the United Methodist Church on Centerville Road in Gardnerville. Anyone interested in amateur radio is welcome to attend.

The club provides radio communications assistance for community events, such as the Pony Express Re-Ride, the Death Ride, Alta Alpine Bike Tour, and many others. Some of its members are also involved in DCART (Douglas County Amateur Radio Team), which augments emergency communications for the 911 Dispatch Center.