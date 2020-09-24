Shredding event raises $1,530 for suicide prevention

It was the purple bow on Suicide Prevention Month.

Organizers of a Sept. 12 event in Minden raised $1,530 for the Suicide Prevention Network, in addition to shredding documents and collecting computer donations from 70 vehicles.

The event was hosted by Douglas County Records Management and the Sierra Chapter of the Association of Records Managers and Administrators.

“While this was our ninth annual shred event, it was our first event held in Douglas County and I believe it was a great success,” Association President Shawnyne Garren said. “Although the services offered were free of charge, our community really stepped up, giving $1,530 in donations for Suicide Prevention Network.”

Garren thanked the partners for their help in the event.

“I am incredibly extremely grateful to each of our partners, Iron Mountain and Computer Corps, for the shredding and recycling services, CalNeva Realty for the great location, and our ARMA Chapter Board for their hard work and dedication to make these events possible,” Garren said

The association plans to host another event at Great Basin Credit Union in south Reno to benefit the Animal Ark.