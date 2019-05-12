Shows put cars in Carson Valley

This 1909 Speedwell was a favorite at a previous Big Mama’s Show and Shine at Lampe Park.

If you are into vintage car shows Carson Valley/Reno/Sparks is the place for you. Something for everyone, one after another throughout the season. Check them out.

Hot August Nights Spring Fever Revival: May 17-18, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Downtown Reno. Registration is $40. Fee is waived If you are registered for Hot August Nights 2019, call 356-1956.

12th annual Friendship Day: May 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This year at a new venue—Heritage Park, Gardnerville. Bring your own chairs and picnic. No glass.

Thursday Night Cruises: begin May 30, 5 -7:30 p.m. Max Casino 900 S. Carson St. Award for the “Best of Cruise” each week. Contact Bill 220-0492 Thurs.nightcruise@charter.net.

Cops & Burgers proudly benefitting Special Olympics Nevada: June 9, Begins at 11 a.m. Baldini’s parking lot, 865 S. Rock Blvd., Sparks. Car show open to all. See website sonv.org/carshow.

Big Mama’s Car Show: June 23, 1-6 p.m., Lampe Park, Gardnerville. This year in conjunction with The Great Race at 4 p.m. The Douglas County Community & Senior Center is currently looking for sponsors for the show and/or donations for the raffle. For information go to douglascountynv.gov/453/BIG-MAMAS-Show-Shine or call Georgianna at the Center, 782-5500, ext. 3.

Iron Rebels Car Show: Saturday, June 29. Hosted by and located at Shelton Racing & Fabrication 11 a.m. until you want to go home. Trophies at 3 p.m., 3600 Challenger Way Carson City. 888-9966 car show open to all vehicles. $10 Entry fee. Call Ryan 230-3358 or Danny 253-221-3331.

Revival Car Show: July 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. a must-see event in Carson City. Parking on Carson St. between 5th and Robinson. This show has “no class” with lots of trophies. $25 Pre-registration, $30 on the day of. Hosted by Esther Chapter #3, Order of the Eastern Star State of Nevada. Proceeds support local charities and the Veterans Guest House.

Karson Kruzers “Run What’cha Brung:” July 26 – 27 Mills Park, Carson City, July 26. Registration: Max Casino S. Carson St. 6-9 p.m., July 27 Registration: Mills Park 8-10 a.m., Package Price before July 1 is $40. After July 1 is $45. For details call 883-0927.

Hot August Nights: Reno, Aug. 6-11. Registration June 1- Aug. 2, $195. Aug. 5-10, $220. Info. Call 356-1956.

Troop 33: August 17, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 6th annual “Send A Scout To Camp” Car and Truck Show Fundraiser. Fuji Park, 601 Clear Creek Road, Carson City. Questions? Call Kim 783-9699, Dan 883-1913. or Rick 230-8672. Thank you for supporting Troop 33.

Friends of Dangberg Ranch Downtown Minden: August 23, 3-10 p.m., August 24. 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Registration $45 before July 23, $60 after. Information call Diana 750-0668.

Salvation Army Thursday Night Cruise: Sept. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free to attend. Car show at Salvation Army behind Carson City Sheriff office. Pre-Registration $20. Day of the show $25. Call Bill 220-0492.

10th Annual Cruz’n Sierra Show-N-Shine: Sept. 12-14. Topaz Lodge, 1979 Hwy 395 Gardnerville, call 266-3338, September 12: Poolside Western BBQ $15 (a person) in advance, $20 at the door. Food, Drink, Games, Music on Sept. 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration 6 -8 p.m. Party Sept. 14.

