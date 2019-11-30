Shopping small Saturday respite from Black Friday

Join your Douglas County neighbors for “National Shop Small Day.” Support our local businesses as you do your Christmas shopping by “spending where you live.” Small Business Saturday is an American shopping holiday held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The Institute for Local Self-Reliance offers many compelling reasons to shop locally. Here are a few:

■ Communities that preserve their one-of-a-kind businesses and distinctive character have an economic advantage.

■ Locally owned businesses build strong communities by sustaining vibrant town centers, linking neighbors in a web of economic and social relationships, and contributing to local causes. They create more jobs for local residents.

■ Compared to chain stores, locally owned businesses recycle a much larger share of their revenue back into the local economy, enriching the whole community.

■ Local stores in town centers require comparatively little infrastructure and make more efficient use of public services relative to big box stores and strip shopping malls and help sustain vibrant, compact, walk-able town centers-which in turn are essential to reducing sprawl, automobile use, habitat loss, and pollution.

■ Small businesses, each selecting products based, not on a national sales plan, but on the needs of their local customers, guarantee a much broader range of product choices and competition.

See’s Candies for sale by the Carson Valley Lions Club.

The most popular candy in the West has teamed up with the Carson Valley Lions Club again this year to sell See’s Candies from now through Christmas eve. Buy extra boxes of this “one size fits all” gift and be ready for those unexpected exchanges. The Lions stock a full selection of See’s Candies including dark or light chocolate, soft centers and nuts and chews assortments. Also, on hand are bridge mix, toffee-ettes, peanut brittle, lollipops, truffles, molasses chips, plus mini boxes of truffles and special gift Santa boxes priced affordably for multiple gift giving at $8.50. The prices are the same as any regular See’s stores with difference being that proceeds help raise funds for the Lions eye care charities, vision screenings and other service-related projects provided by the Lions.

The news this year is that the familiar Lions trailer is located on the Frontier Communications parking lot at the corner of Hwy. 395 and Church Street in Minden, with convenient parking. Unlike some other local See’s Candies fundraising efforts, you need not place your orders in advance. So, you can stop by as many times as you like for both early and last-minute gifts as needed. Volunteers staff the trailer seven days a week from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for your convenience — right up through Christmas eve — while supplies last. Shop locally, shop conveniently, and do your community some good while you’re at it. Pick up candy for friends, relatives and business associates or just stop and say “hi.” There will always be a Lion there to answer any questions you might have about your local Lions Clubs, what they do, and how you can join.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com