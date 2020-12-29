Sheriff’s sergeant receives escort home today

Sgt. John Lenz at last year's Sheriff's Open House. Lenz is recovering after a shooting late Sunday night.

Western Nevada law enforcement agencies will provide a motorcade escort at noon today for Douglas County Sheriff’s Sgt. John Lenz, who lives in Carson City.

In addition to Douglas County, officers from the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol, Sparks Police, Reno Police, and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will participate. All are invited to show support along the North Carson Street roadway on the southbound traffic side, please park at the Glen Eagles parking lot located at 3700 North Carson Street. The motorcade escort is anticipated to reach Carson City between noon and 12:30 p.m. The motorcade will exit I-580 on North Carson Street and turn westbound on College Parkway.

The motorcade is not expected to travel south into Douglas County.

Lenz’ welcomes all to show support. The Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the incident on Dec. 20 shooting will lead the escort.

“We are so grateful of the quality care he received from Renown, we’re glad he’s coming home to be with his family and take time to heal,” said Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley.

While Sgt. Lenz’s injuries were significantly critical, a horrific tragedy was averted when his fellow deputies rescued him and transported him to receive immediate medical care, according to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said.

“His return home before we close out the year is a great gift,” Furlong said.

As a reminder from Carson City Health and Human Services, exercise caution for any social gathering to limit the spread of COVID-19, if you are feeling sick stay home, wear face coverings, wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.