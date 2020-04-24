Sheriff’s Protective Association donates $1,000 to food closet

Representatives of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Protective Association presented the Carson Valley Food Closet with a check for $1,000.

The Sheriff’s Protective Association is comprised of Douglas County deputies, investigators and sergeants. The membership donated the funds directly from their operating account, funded exclusively from Sheriff’s employee contributions.

The DCSPA members encourage those residents who can help financially contribute to the Food Closet, to please do so.

“In these unique and challenging times, the Sheriff’s Office is continuing to remain on the front lines of protecting Douglas County,” an association spokesman said. “Our membership felt we could do more than just continuing to work full time and fight crime; we can also help fight hunger. The financial contribution is a small token we hope will generate more cash to help feed our community.

For information about the Carson Valley Community Food Closet, visit http://www.thefoodcloset.org or call (775) 782-3711.