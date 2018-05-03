Sheriff’s personnel children spend day with parents

More than 40 children participated in the Douglas County Sheriff's Office's first "Bring Your Child to Work Day on April 26.

The event was organized by Deputy Chris Wiggins, and he was assisted by other employees and volunteers during the day, according to Sgt. Bernadette Smith.

Children, 7-17 years old, went into a courtroom and had a question and answer period with Judge Nathan Young and District Attorney Mark Jackson, went to the Records Division and watched fingerprinting, participated in the realistic virtual judgmental use of force simulator, watched demonstrations from DCSO K-9, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, East Fork Fire and climbed aboard the SWAT Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle. These were some of the demonstrations.

The children, ages 7-17 years, began their day with waffles, fruit and scrambled eggs. The kids of deputies, juvenile probation & alternative sentencing officers, administrative personnel, East Fork Fire, and Judicial Employees attended the day long event. Financial Analyst Lori Lee donated her time by making waffles and scrambled eggs starting at 4 a.m. The parents were invited to have breakfast with the kids. Douglas County Sheriff's Protective Association provided breakfast and lunch to the children.

It was an inaugural event; it was thoroughly enjoyed by the 41 kids who attended.

One of Sgt. Rick Koontz' kids was overheard saying "This was the best day Dad."

Recommended Stories For You

The day was a culmination of many who worked to allow the kids to see what their parent does during a work day.

"The sheriff's office is appreciative that the kids were allowed to miss normal classes and not have an absence due to the cooperation of Douglas County School District," Smith said. "Many kids asked when is next year's date?"