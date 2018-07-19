Sheriff’s Office welcomes newest deputy

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office welcomed its newest deputy sheriff on Monday when Deputy Thomas Martinez was administered his oath of office in the presence of family and friends.

Martinez was raised in Northern California and following graduation from high school attended La Sierra University in Riverside, California, on a baseball scholarship.

He graduated from La Sierra University last year with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. He was inducted into the Riverside Sports Hall of Fame as an all-conference second baseman.

The deputy resides in Reno and enjoys the outdoors and baseball.

He'll be assigned to the Jail Division under the leadership of Capt. Jim Halsey.