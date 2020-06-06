Sheriff’s Office participating in Elder Abuse Awareness Day

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15.

On Thursday county commissioners proclaimed the day in Douglas County.

“The Sheriff’s Office is committed to protecting older Americans in our community by raising awareness about elder abuse, neglect and exploitation,” said Sheriff’s Sgt. Bernadette Smith. “The office wants to connect with our seniors and improve communication, so that DCSO can better protect them.”

The World Health Organization and the United Nations launched the first World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in 2006.

“Elder Abuse is widespread,” Smith said. “It is an intentional act, or failure to act by a caregiver or trusted person that causes or creates a risk of harm to an older adult, age 60 years and older. The Center for Disease Control estimates that one in 10 seniors may be being abused.”

Signs will be placed throughout the community as a reminder to honor and protect a senior in Douglas County.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to reach out to an older American on June 15 to create an intergenerational bridge, honor and greet a senior, or simply check on an older American and see if the signs of elder neglect are present. If they are, report it at (775) 782-5126.

Four videos promoting awareness of elder abuse may be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8fUudz1-ub0.