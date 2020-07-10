Sheriff’s Office, Moxy up protect and serving ice cream

Moxy Up and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be at Minden Park on National Ice Cream day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 19, to “Protect and Serve … Ice Cream” in a drive-by fashion.

This is a combined effort and start of Operation: Chromebook, a fundraiser to purchase Chromebooks for kids to use at Moxy Up.

Moxy Up, a local nonprofit, uses both online mentorship programs and in-person partners with community businesses and leaders to share skills and talents to our young persons. Introducing kids to the experience of mentorship is some of the best influence and tools they can have.

“We are a drop-in center for kids, providing access to mentorship and a safe place for kids to do their school work,” Moxy Up Executive Director Coleen Lawrence said. “This has become more important with COVID-19. For some kids that come here, we may be their only connection to WiFi.”

Moxy Up and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office use mentorship as an approach to help within their organization. Members of DCSO recount the times that mentorship mattered in their own lives, and wants to extend that to kids who need it.

“Most adults can identify with a mentor who had a significant influence on their learning and development. In the world we live in, kids need to turn to online resources and we believe that it’s our job to help them have the resources to do that,” Sheriff Dan Coverley said. “Online mentorship programs or being able to have access to WiFi increases the likelihood for success.”

The prices for ice cream will be $1 for scoop and $2 for float.

To learn more about Moxy Up, visit https://moxyupmentoring.com/