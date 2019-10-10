Sheriff’s Office joins dance challenge

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office personnel put on their cowboy hats, rallied together and took to showing off their “Git Up Challenge” moves producing a video to share across social media platforms. The Sheriff’s Office’s own take on the viral dance challenge craze was inspired by the Blanco Brown song “The Git Up.” Watch the video at https://youtu.be/_mc_dtaoVlM

The Sheriff’s Office dance video is an effort to channel positive community attention to the Family Support Council’s work and shed light on their need for a new roof. With the current roof caving in, this would mean Family Support Council can continue to serve survivors of domestic violence and children who have experience trauma.

In addition, October is observed as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In 2017, more officers were shot responding to domestic violence calls than any other type of firearm related fatalities, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Family Support Council has been serving county residents for over thirty years. The nonprofit’s mission is to provide education, prevention, and intervention services to support growth and development of healthy families, according to their website.

“Family Support Council is a vital tool in our community,” said Sheriff Dan Coverley. “Our hope is that the community will not only engage in a good laugh with us, but the video will capture attention and foster help to provide funds towards a replacement roof.”

The current roof protected countless adults and children in need. Now it needs to be replaced to continue recognizing and responding to victims and survivors. DCSO challenges you to #GitUp, share this message, and donate to the Family Support Council Go Fund Me link at https://bit.ly/2oozneo