Sheriff’s Office issues Special Olympics challenge

For the first time, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is launching a Challenge for Special Olympic athletes.

Special Olympics holds an annual Law Enforcement Torch Run and DCSO participates by hosting one locally every year. Due to event restrictions, the run had to be canceled and Special Olympics sports suspended. This virtual fitness challenge will be held in place of the annual Torch Run, and serve as a fun way for athletes to remain active and hear the importance of physical fitness from law enforcement.

Challenge material and workout videos are now available to athletes so they can start. All Special Olympic athletes, families, friends, and supporters are encouraged to participate. The two-week challenge will culminate with a “Workout with DCSO Day” June 30 at Lampe Park in Gardnerville where athletes who fully complete the fitness tracker will be celebrated for their accomplishment and do a final workout alongside the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. All participants are welcome to join.

“We have always been proud to support Special Olympics and run alongside the athletes at the annual Torch Run,” said Sheriff Dan Coverley. “Even though this year looks a little different because of the virtual layout, the Sheriff’s Office is continuing to cheer everyone on.”

Special Olympics helps individuals with intellectual disabilities gain confidence in not only their athletic abilities but also their futures outside the arenas. Through the power of sports and inclusion, the organization strives to help athletes feel empowered to tackle any obstacles, in life or sports.

The instructional videos, fitness tracker and detailed information can be found on the Sheriff’s Office website at https://sheriff. douglascountynv.gov/ services/community_ programs_resources/special_olympic_fitness_challenge and on the Douglas County Facebook page.