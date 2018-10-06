Sheriff’s Office haunted Fairgrounds returns

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is hosting its second annual, "Fright at the Fairgrounds" haunted attraction. This event runs every Friday and Saturday night through October at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Gardnerville.

It runs from 6-10 p.m. on Fridays and 3-5:40 p.m. on Saturdays (not so scary for small kids). It also runs from 6-10 p.m. Saturdays for the full scare main event,

Prices are $5 for kids, $10 for adults, $15 for all night pass. Parking is free.

This attraction has great scares and thrills for all ages. Come out and enjoy this exciting family attraction.

Proceeds go to support the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Unit.

The Sheriff's Office has partnered with Douglas County Sheriff's Advisory Council; Home Depot; Meeks Hardware and Lumber; Ahern Rentals; Crestmore Village; WalMart; and Cocomoes Catering to help make the event successful.