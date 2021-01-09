Sheriff’s Office donates $5,000 to Aktion Club

Members of the Kiwanis Aktion Club of Carson Valley accept a donation from Sheriff Dan Coverley.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s Fright at the Fairgrounds scared up a $5,000 donation to the Kiwanis Aktion Club of Carson Valley.

“This past year’s Fright at the Fairgrounds exceeded our donation expectations due to the great community support we received, and we wanted to share that generosity beyond DSCO programs,” said Sheriff Dan Coverley. “The Kiwanis Aktion Club, like many nonprofits, doesn’t have the financial resources this year due to canceled fundraisers. We want to help keep their spirits high and assist the best we can to help them continue their service mission.”

Kiwanis Aktion Club members typically help at the annual Kiwanis fundraisers to earn club funds; however, with the pandemic this year those events were not held or canceled.

“This donation allows the club to continue covering membership expenses so nothing has to come out of their pocket to join,” said Kiwanis Aktion Club Advisor Gary Dove. “In addition, this means we can continue to send club members and chaperones to the Cal-Nev-Ha Annual Leadership Training Conference. The goal is to get them back there because they still talk about that experience.”

The Aktion Club is an official Kiwanis International sponsored Service Leadership Program oriented to adults living with physical or developmental disabilities. In 2019 they were selected as the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce “Service Club of the Year,” and they continue to learn leadership skills, providing community service, and the importance of being engaged in their community.

On average, the club members provide more than 110 collective hours of community service monthly. To learn more or inquire about membership, contact Dove at (775) 339-8882 or gsdpidge@aol.com.