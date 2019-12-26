Sheriff’s Office braces for New Year’s

While authorities are anticipating Snow Globe is the shiny object that attracts most of the New Year’s Eve crowd, revelers coming from that event may make up a second wave in the Stateline casino corridor.

The South Lake Tahoe event lets out at 12:30 a.m. and buses are available to transport as many as 8,000 participants to Heavenly Village.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Ron Mitchitarian said last week some of those celebrants may filter over the state line just as the New Year’s Eve crowd starts to thin out.

Stateline is a popular spot to observe the arrival of the new year and Snow Globe is just one of four celebrations in the vicinity.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino plans a sparkler show off the guitar along Highway 50. Edgewood is planning a small private party featuring sparklers.

Heavenly Village will host as many as 7,000 people for a fireworks show scheduled to go off at 9 p.m. to coincide with New Year’s Eve on the East Coast.

The Sheriff’s Office is preparing efforts to insure public safety for visitors and residences during the upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations happening in Lake Tahoe. Public safety is our number one priority. That is why DCSO is asking people to be aware of the following information during this celebratory time:

Due to the high volume of celebrants within the Stateline casino area during this time, Highway 50 may be closed to vehicle traffic in the evening if necessary. If that should occur, vehicle traffic will be diverted around the core Stateline casino area using upper and lower Lake Parkway Drive.

Drivers should allow themselves additional time to make it to their destination. Be cautious of wintertime travel, and anticipate poor road conditions caused by weather. Drivers should have snow tires on their vehicle or carry tire chains/cables.

Throughout the county, the Sheriff’s Office will be present along with numerous other law enforcement agencies, including Nevada Highway Patrol, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, and California Highway Patrol. Supporting agencies include the Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Douglas County Communications Center, Tahoe-Douglas Fire Department, Cal-Trans and Nevada Department of Transportation.

The goal of the Sheriff’s Office is to protect life and property while at the same time allowing celebrants to enthusiastically ring in the New Year. However, behaviors that will not be tolerated by law enforcement are incidents that place celebrants or law enforcement officers in jeopardy; including acts of excessive rowdiness, fighting, throwing projectiles, vandalism, theft, narcotic violations, severe public drunkenness, possession of or discharge of fireworks, minors consuming or possessing alcohol, or any other act that disrupts the goal of achieving a safe environment for all.

Persons planning to attend the New Year’s Eve celebration at Stateline are reminded that glass or metal containers, regardless of contents, are prohibited in the casino area. Any containers, and their contents, will be confiscated for destruction by law enforcement. Alcohol or other liquids should be in a plastic or paper cup. Area casinos are aware of this requirement, and will serve alcoholic beverages in plastic cups throughout the evening.

Parents must be mindful of their children’s whereabouts and activities, especially during the New Year’s Eve celebration. The crowd that gathers in the casino core for the event is not intended for participation by minors. The curfew in Douglas County is midnight on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019. Persons under the age of eighteen are subject to citation for being in violation of this ordinance. Persons under the age of twenty-one who are in possession of alcohol, have consumed, or are under the influence of drugs or alcohol will be subject to arrest.

Not sure if you’ve had too much to drink? Then don’t drive. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reminds you that law enforcement will be out in full force throughout Douglas County on New Year’s Eve looking for impaired drivers. Don’t risk harming others, losing your license, your car and freedom. Plan before you start drinking. Designate a sober driver, take cab or do a ride-share app or you’ll be taking a ride straight to jail. Remember: You Drink and Drive. You lose.