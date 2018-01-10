Sheriff’s captain announces bid for top spot

Douglas County Sheriff's Capt. Joe Duffy announced he is running for sheriff.

Duffy has been an active member of law enforcement for the past 28 years. He started his career in 1989 with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as a community service officer and graduated as a deputy sheriff from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Academy in 1990 and was primarily assigned to LA County's downtown Men's Central Jail, where he became proficient in custodial gang enforcement.

Duffy is married to Teresa Duffy, who handles the youth and senior programs within the Sheriff's Office.

In 1995, Duffy joined the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and has performed a wide variety of assignments in every division through the ranks, up to his current position of captain.

Duffy's previous assignments include serving as a deputy in the jail and patrol divisions and sergeant in the patrol and investigations divisions. Duffy was a K9 handler and Special Weapons and Tactics team member for more than 12 years, making many notable arrests with his K9 partners Kilo and Bella. In 2010, Duffy was promoted to Captain and assigned to the administration and Lake Tahoe substation commander for two years and then assigned to the Jail Division commander position for three years.

Duffy currently oversees the patrol division, where he supervises 46 deputies and six sergeants for the past 2 1/2 years. Duffy commands the 18-member SWAT team and the K-9 unit, which includes six dogs and their handlers.

Due to his training in Los Angeles and continued in-service training in Douglas, Duffy is considered an expert in gangs.

He is an international speaker on the topic, having recently instructed in Fiji and Tonga with the Nevada National Guard and is credited with helping form the Gang Unit here in Douglas County.

Duffy also supervised and managed the formation of the Mobile Outreach Safety Team, which is comprised of specially trained officers in the mental health field who conduct follow-up and provide special attention to the ever increasing mental health population in Douglas County.

Duffy is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia and is the current First Vice President of the FBI National Academy Associates Nevada Chapter. Duffy is a member of the International Footprinters Association, Chapter No. 72, and is also a Nevada State POST certified law enforcement instructor. He coordinates and instructs a state accredited 40-hour Field Training Officer School, which provides law enforcement officers from around the state the education, tools and techniques necessary to train new law enforcement officers in the Jail, Dispatch and Patrol divisions and also instructs at the annual Senior Law Enforcement Academy.

Duffy is also the recipient of two medals of distinction. One is the Sheriff Office's Meritorious Service Award received for his involvement and actions in an officer involved shooting incident and the second was issued by Gov. Brian Sandoval for his work in helping countries oversees with gang problems in support of the Nevada National Guard. Captain Duffy holds an Executive POST Certificate from the State of Nevada.

Duffy has been active and involved in the community throughout the years, participating in a number of events, including the Peace Officer Memorial Run, Shop with a Cop/Holiday with a Hero, Trick or Treat Halloween Safety Streets, May the Fourth be With You, the annual Gardnerville Coffin Races, Special Olympics Torch Run, Douglas County Sheriff's Office first annual Haunted House fund raiser, Cops vs. Fire Dodgeball Fundraiser, coach for the Carson Valley Little League and Douglas County Parks and Rec Basketball.

"I'm focused on responsive public safety for the citizens of Douglas County, and will continue the most professional law enforcement services that the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office provide, making this one of the safest communities in the state," he said.

Duffy said that if elected, he intends to promote Capt. Jim Halsey to his undersheriff position.

Halsey is a 30-year veteran of law enforcement and a 30-year Navy Veteran Active and Reserve who completed two tours in Iraq and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. Halsey has also worked a variety of assignments in the jail, patrol, investigations and administration divisions.

Duffy can be reached at (775) 901-3461 or email at joeduffyforsheriff@gmail.com