Sheriff’s, assessor’s hopefuls square off

Four candidates seeking to replace Sheriff Ron Pierini talked about what they would do with the office on Thursday before the Good Government Group candidates forum.

Sheriff's captains Dan Coverley and Joe Duffy, former county commissioner Dave Brady and retired Marine Dean Paris are seeking Douglas County's top law enforcement spot.

Coverley said he didn't foresee any changes being necessary, as it was a small department and weren't top heavy in comparison with other departments in surrounding areas.

Duffy said he'd like to bring in two or three more deputies and a sergeant focusing on traffic. Traffic-related calls are the No. 1 complaint in Douglas County.

Paris said he would definitely restructure the department, and that he believes it is top heavy. He said he would eliminate ineffective positions.

Brady said he would like to see auditing done, and to bring in experts to decide if restructuring is necessary.

The sheriff's race is nonpartisan, which means that it will appear on all of the county voters' ballots. Unless one candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the June primary election, the top-two vote-getters will go to the general election in November.

Also speaking at the forum on Thursday were Dion Etchegoyhen and Trent Tholen, who are running against each other for Douglas County assessor.

Both grew up in Douglas County and work for Assessor Doug Sonnemann.

Etchegoyhen started out as a personal property appraiser, then as a real property appraiser, and recently was promoted to chief appraiser.

Tholen, who graduated from UNR, and said he is the only appraiser in the office who is licensed to appraise both personal and real property. He spent four years on the Genoa Town Advisory Board.

Both candidates are Republicans, which means the race will be resolved in the primary.