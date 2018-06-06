Sheriff welcomes new deputy

A new deputy, who spent his formative years in Douglas County, has returned to serve with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Gregorio Marangi was sworn on May 21 at the Judicial & Law Enforcement Center in Minden with his friends and family looking on, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith.

Marangi was raised in Douglas County up until the age of 12, and then his family left Nevada.

The family returned to Northern Nevada in 2012. Marangi served a two year mission for his church in South Carolina.

"He has completed some coursework and is continuing his studies in criminal justice through BYU Idaho," Smith said. "He said his position as a deputy sheriff is a lifelong dream and will work diligently for the public."

He had recently worked as casino security in Reno.