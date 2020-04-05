Sheriff urges parents to keep an eye on their children

Sheriff Dan Coverley



Update: This story has been altered to clarify that the sheriff is specifically referring to those juveniles who are violating curfew.

On Sunday, Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley asked parents to keep an eye on their children as part of the current stay-at-home order.

Residents took to social media on Saturday to air complaints that people continued to flock to Douglas County parks, including the skate park.

While shoppers continued to patronize grocery stores and gas stations, churches and parks in Carson Valley were fairly empty on Sunday.

That might have had as much to do with the weather as Gov. Steve Sisolak’s stay-at-home order issued on April 1.

Coverley said his deputies have seen an increase in the number of juveniles away from their homes.

“We cannot express enough the need for everyone to stay at home right now to limit exposure,” Coverley said. “Anyone who may be symptomatic could also expose one of our deputies responding and we need to keep our deputies safe healthy and working to keep you all safe.”

Coverley said any juveniles out after curfew found violating the governor’s directive will be cited, along with their parents. Curfew in Douglas County is 10 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

He said that a major concern is that juveniles are holding parties in places like the Pine Nuts.

County spokeswoman Melissa Blosser said that the sheriff’s office is not planning to cite people involved in regular activities during normal hours.

“We understand these are difficult times for all of us, but now is the time to keep a close watch on your family and commit to keeping everyone safe and at home,” he said.

On Sunday, the public health agency for Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties, in addition to the capital, said no new cases have been reported.

No new cases were last reported on March 29 and 30, which coincides with last weekend. At the time there were 11 active cases and no recoveries.

On Sunday, the quad counties had 18 active cases, including six in Douglas County, and two recoveries.

On Saturday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved Nevada’s request for a major disaster declaration in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sisolak applied for the declaration on April 1. It will provide for public assistance funding, disaster unemployment assistance, legal services, crisis counseling, and emergency assistance.

In the request, the state said Nevada’s tourism industry accounts for 40 percent of the state’s total budget. Sisolak closed the casinos on March 17, which could cost the industry $39 billion. The tourism industry provides Nevada with $1.8 billion in tax revenue and accounts for 450,000 jobs statewide, a third of all the jobs in the state.