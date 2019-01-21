Sheriff names new captain, sergeant

Douglas County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Mitchitarian was promoted to captain in a ceremony at the Douglas County Judicial & Law Enforcement Building on Friday.

Sheriff Dan Coverley announced that Mitchitarian's new rank will take effect on Jan. 26.

He was presented with his new badge by son, Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Connor Michitarian.

Also effective Jan. 26, Investigator Nadine Chrzanowski was promoted to sergeant.

Coverley presented her with her new badge.

Coverley swore in new Reserve Deputy Laurie Bisch.

Bisch has more than 22 years experience in law enforcement with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

"Bisch retired a few years ago and moved to Douglas County," Coverley said. "She wanted to give back to her chosen profession and this community."