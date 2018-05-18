Sheriff commends men who aided deputy struggling with suspect

Five men, who stopped to help a deputy struggling with a suspect along Highway 395 on Feb. 17, were honored last week at the Minden Tahoe Elks annual Law and Order Night.

Marco Huerta, Keith Smith, Bernard Brady, Scott Morasci and Grant Bell stopped Cradlebaugh Bridge to assist the deputy fighting with the suspect.

They were the first civilians to be honored by the Sheriff's Office. The event hosted by Minden Tahoe Elks Lodge No. 2670 took place at the CVIC Hall on May 11.

Also singled out at the event were deputies John Lenz, Kevin Karosich, Scott Battcher and Robert Holbrook, who each received a lifesaving medal.

Holbrook came to the rescue of a sheriff's office records employees who was choking on food during lunch in the office. He performed the Heimlich maneuver and dislodged the food.

Holbrook's quick thinking and immediate action saved her life, officials said.

Several employees from Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Juvenile Probation, China Springs Youth Camp, DCSO Youth Explorers, Citizen Patrol, Search and Rescue, Reserves, 911 Communications, as well as State of Nevada Department of Corrections, and Nevada Highway Patrol were present to receive their award for their outstanding contribution to the community through their employment.

The volunteers and employees were recognized for their exemplary service and dedication to the Sheriff's Office.

Citizen Patrol officer Tom Black and Steve Bolger, Explorer Fallon Montanucci, Search and Rescue member John Murray, Reserve Deputy Joe Benigno, Record Division employee Crystal Allen, and Chaplain Rich Lammay, Jail Deputy Steven Kimbrell and Evidence Technician Debra Schambra were honored.

Deputy Richard Rodriguez was named Officer of the Year.

"It is a privilege to honor these employees; they have demonstrated skill, commitment and passion in their tireless efforts to improve the safety and quality of life to our citizens in Douglas County," Sheriff Ron Pierini said.

The Elks have hosted Law and Order Night for 33 years.