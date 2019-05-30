Sheriff authorizes deputies to take patrol vehicles home

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has authorized patrol deputies to take home their assigned police vehicle.

Sheriff Dan Coverley is looking for ways to maximize the effectiveness of his Patrol Division.

This move has several added benefits to the deputies and public at large.

A comprehensive study by a similar-sized Washington State police agency, completed by an independent consulting firm, compared a fleet of 30 take-home assigned vehicles to a pool of 34 unassigned vehicles for eight years.

The study concluded shared vehicles lasted only 20-26 months while assigned vehicles lasted 60 months. The study found massive reductions in accident and damage repair costs due to the fact take home cars are better taken care of and the officers are more accountable. Shared vehicles’ maintenance would reach up to $8,400 a year while assigned vehicles averaged a low $1,375.

Today’s modern police vehicles are a mobile office with full computer access to complete reports, access driver’s license and criminal history information at the touch of a screen. With take home assigned vehicles, Douglas patrol deputies are more efficient with their time and the public is seeing more police visibility since the deputies are fully dressed and ready for duty the minute they pull out of their driveway.

Deputies can respond to any emergency with no loss of down time traveling to work and getting their vehicles set up. With take home vehicles, deputies can respond to any emergency from locations all throughout the county. Additional benefits of take home police vehicles is an increase in morale along with the added sense of security in the neighborhoods where the law enforcement officers live.