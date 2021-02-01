Sheriff asks folks to be careful in the snow

Douglas County Search & Rescue deploys a shelter.

Douglas County Photo

It seemed for a bit there like every time the snow was flying, Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was being called out to retrieve another skier.

Some were skiing out of bounds and got lost and at least one just ran out of steam at the top of Heavenly.

In response, Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley asked that residents and visitors exercise caution when out on the snow.

With last week’s big snowfall and the possibility for more on the way, there are dangers of avalanche and weather-related exposure.

“Douglas County provides a place for many who enjoy outdoor winter recreation and we encourage it, but ask you to do it safely,” Coverley said. “We have the potential to see avalanche danger, deadfall trees, sink holes, and you can get yourself in extreme danger if you travel off into a potentially unsafe area.”

Skiing out of bounds is a violation of Douglas County code and poses a danger not only to the skier, but also searchers who come looking.

“We don’t want to see anyone get into a bad situation. Individuals can become seriously injured, lose their life, or have to incur the cost of an expensive rescue,” Coverley said.

Anyone who uses a ski or surface lift is prohibited from skiing under a manmade barrier designed to keep people out of closed portions and could be subject to prosecution for a misdemeanor.

Members of the Search and Rescue team are all volunteers, who respond seven days a week, 24 hours a day to a variety of emergencies.

Coverley reminded those who travel into the back country to not exceed their limitations.

Some tips for safe recreation include: