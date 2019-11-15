 Sheriff announces promotions | RecordCourier.com

Sheriff announces promotions

Local | November 15, 2019

Staff Reports
Sheriff Dan Coverley with newly promoted Investigator Steve Schultz.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

On Wednesday Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley promoted Deputy Steven Schultz to the rank of Investigator.

Schultz has more than 36 years of law enforcement experience in Nevada and California.

The State of Nevada Police Officers Standards and Training graduated two Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Deputies on Thursday.

Deputies Gregorio Marangi and Eric Jenkins graduated from the POST academy after more than 17 weeks in training.

Marangi received the Top Cadet Award for his overall performance in the training academy.

