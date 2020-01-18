Sheridan named to National League of Cities committee

John Sheridan a Board Trustee for Gardnerville Ranchos Improvement District has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2020 Energy, Environment and Natural Resources (EENR) federal advocacy committee.

This committee has the responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving air quality, water quality, energy policy, national wetlands policy, noise control and solid and hazardous waste management. The appointment was announced by NLC President Joe Buscaino, council member, Los Angeles.

“I am honored to be appointed and serve on this very important committee. Environmental Sustainability is crucial as we encounter increased economic growth and urban development,” Sheridan said. “Northern Nevada has a unique opportunity to share its knowledge and experience on how policies around energy, environment and natural resources impact our local economy and overall quality of life. I look forward to advocating for solutions on behalf of Small Towns and General Improvement Districts in Nevada.”

As a committee member, Sheridan will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees ensure policymakers in Washington understand the most pressing issues facing local communities,” said Buscaino said. “I am proud to have John Sheridan join NLC’s Energy, Environment and Natural Resources committee on behalf his residents. Together, with a team of local officials from across the country, we will strengthen the federal-local partnership, and ultimately create stronger cities, towns and villages.”

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair TJ Cawley, Mayor, Morrisville, N.C., Vice Chair Chantia Lewis, Alderwoman, Milwaukee, Wis., and Vice Chair Ellen Smith, Councilmember, Oak Ridge, Tenn.