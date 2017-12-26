Shaky day after Christmas in Minden-Gardnerville

A series of small earthquakes struck the towns of Minden and Gardnerville on Tuesday morning.

The swarm started at about 5:15 a.m. Only two exceeded a magnitude of 1, a 1.1 at 7:28 a.m. and a 1.3 at 9:17 a.m., according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.

University spokesman Mike Wolterbeek said scientists have confirmed 18 earthquakes under magnitude 2 and have about 18 more to confirm.

"They are keeping a close eye on this," he said. "Swarms like this pop up on occasion and sometimes bigger quakes ensue. These are always a good reminder to go over drop, cover and hold on response, make a family plan where to meet and stock up on supplies (at least 3 days) — just in case."

The swarm focused on an area from High School Street in Gardnerville to 5th Street in Minden.

There were no reports of damage, and the quakes would barely be perceptible.

With the Genoa Fault passing along the base of the Carson Range, earthquakes, along with fire and flooding are one major catastrophes Carson Valley residents could face.

Updated information for activity associated with this earthquake is available at http://www.seismo.unr.edu

Nevada and eastern California regions have a history of large, damaging earthquakes, and citizens should always consider earthquake preparedness. Residents are encouraged to practice aspects of emergency plans and to "secure your space," which includes retrofitting buildings to reduce damage and securing things within buildings to prevent injury. For more information on how to prepare for an earthquake, go to http://www.shakeout.org/nevada.

As a public safety reminder, local and state agencies urge the public to be prepared in the event an emergency causes you to be self-reliant for three days without utilities and electricity, water service, access to a supermarket or local services, or maybe even without response from police, fire or rescue.

The Nevada Division of Emergency Management/Homeland Security recommends preparing for such an event can start with four important steps:

1. Be informed about emergencies that could happen in your community, and identify sources of information in your community that will be helpful before, during and after an emergency

2. Make a plan for what to do in an emergency

3. Build an emergency supply kit

4. Get involved.