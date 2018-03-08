Shakespeare meets Jon Snow

What happens when you mix Shakespeare's "King Lear" and the television series "Game of Thrones" with Disney princesses?

Douglas High School Drama Club's newest production "Game of Tiaras" combines the two with a cast of fairy-tale princesses and their companions as they deceive, murder, and joke their way through an epic battle for control of the throne of England.

As a narrator senior Sarah Grove said there are a lot of side comedic remarks and points where the cast breaks the fourth wall.

"It's not your daughter's Disney," she said. "First of all everyone dies, and there are a lot of jokes that little kids might not get, so parental discretion is advised."

"Games of Thrones" is an American fantasy drama following a web of alliances and conflicts among the dynastic noble families either vying to claim the throne or fighting for independence from the throne. "King Lear" is a tragedy written by William Shakespeare. It depicts the gradual descent into madness of the title character, after he disposes of his kingdom giving bequests to two of his three daughters based on their flattery of him, bringing tragic consequences for all.

Playwriter and novelist Don Zolidis combined the two into a one-act comedy in 2015. The play has been performed by high schools across the United States and in several countries including Australia and Ireland.

"Game of Tiaras" takes place in a magical kingdom where the aging king decides to split his empire between his three daughters, Cinderella, Belle and the Snow Queen.

Director and Drama Program Director Amy Sando said she's received a lot of requests over the years to put on a comedy.

"Over the past few years, we've done tragedies and dark productions, like 'Radium Girls,' so this mixes it up a bit and I love that it's a Shakespeare spoof," Sando said.

"It's a great way to show off. We have a lot of comedic actors and actresses and this gives them that chance to show off their talents."

Head of costume design and junior Cate Buscay said they wanted to go for a "Game of Thrones" style mixed with "princessy" colors and comedic designs.

"It's a comedy so we wanted to throw in some comedic design, for example the dwarves are hipsters. They wear flannel and glasses and there is also a "Beauty and the Beast" inspiration so we have a tea pot lady and a candle man," she said. "It's just a big bundle of 'Game of Thrones' and princesses."

Buscay said she has been a costume designer for the drama club since her freshman year at the high school.

"I enjoy the creative aspect of it from designing, finding and putting together a costume and making it come to life," she said. "I like being able to see the world through a character and showing the audience that character too."

Buscay also plays Snow White in the play.

Senior Willard Franklin, who is the student director for the play, said the plot is more than just a spoof, but a combination of the gut-wrenching plot twists of Game of Thrones and the soul-numbing despair of Shakespearean tragedy through the eyes of Disney characters.

"It's more of a twist on one of Shakespeare's tragedies," he said. "My favorite scene is the end, of course everyone dies, but the cast is so funny during it and I love how the cast portrays it."

Game of Tiaras will show March 23-31 at the high school in the drama room. Show times are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays with matinee shows at 2 p.m. Saturdays. Tickets are $10 for general admission, and $5 pre-sale tickets can be purchased at the school front office or from a drama club member. For more information, Amy Sando, asando@dcsd.k12.nv.us or 782-5136.

Cast and crew

Directed by: Amy Sando

Student Director:

Willard Franklin

Cast and Crew

Natalie Maddox

Madison Vickers

Sarah Johnson

Cate Buscay​

Dylon Hinchey

Sarah Grove

John Dewindt

Sam King

Lindsey Thew

Alex Laurie

Francesca Melander

Mari Murillo

Nancy Flores

Cameron Hinchey​

Alyxx Peterson

Mason Rodway

Mirian Ponce

Danielle Vaughn

Brittnei Rollins

Bryttani Miller

Carly Huddleson

Marcus Owens

Annabelle Vogel

Giovanni O'Banion

Chandler Harwood

Kaya Wilson