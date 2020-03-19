Several events canceled due to coronavirus outbreak

Top row, from left Musical Director Rodger Banes, Director Amy Sando, Ryan Stockton as Leaf Conybear, Jenny Helton as Rona, Mark Helton as Barfee’, Skip Brown as Paunch, Levi Romero as Chip and understudy and chorus Nate Rothschild. Bottom row, Choreographer Francesca Melander as Midge, Alina Munsdeane as Olive, Mari Murillo as Marcy and Amara Brown as Schwartzy.

Special to The R-C

What at a distance appeared to be a busy Saturday will turn out to be quiet thanks to coronavirus cancellations.

Organizations are canceling events at a record rate after the county and state declared an emergency related to the coronavirus outbreak.

One of the victims of the outbreak are the two weekends of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a joint production between the Douglas High School Theatre Department and the Carson Valley Community Theatre.

The Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce canceled its monthly membership meeting this week, as did Genoa’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Most government meetings have been put on hold pending the end of the health emergency.

Events that have been canceled include:

■ The annual Women Remembrance Project at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center scheduled for Saturday

■ A gardening forum at the Gardnerville Station scheduled for Saturday.

■ A 15th anniversary celebration Saturday at Shelby’s Bookstore.

■ Tahoe Douglas Elks events, including Bingo on Friday, the breakfast on March 22, Taco Night on March 26.

■ The National Association of ACtive and Retired Engineers’ March 24 meeting.

■ Douglas County Democrats have canceled their Turn Nevada Blue Dinner set for March 28.

■ Douglas County Republican Women have canceled their April 1 meeting at Valley Christian Fellowship.

■ Gotta Dance on April 3 supporting the Suicide Prevention Network.

■ A Salute to Agriculture lecture on 4-H scheduled for April 9.

■ Betsy Cooksey’s fundraiser for the Gobi Gallop on April 11.

■ Genoa Western Heritage Days April 24-26