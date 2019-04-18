Services and egg hunts highlight Easter

Little Branson Tierney had a full bag of plastic eggs, including one of the sparkly ones, he found while searching with 85 other Trinity Lutheran Preschool students during the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Thursday.

Preschool Director Laura Edmonds said the egg hunt has been a tradition since she first came to work for the preschool a quarter of a century ago.

While not really hidden, there were enough plastic eggs for each child to have 10.

She said that when the eggs are empty, they represent Jesus' empty tomb, a lesson the children have been learning since the beginning of Lent.

Trinity Lutheran Church is conducting another egg hunt 10 a.m. Sunday, with Easter breakfast 8:30-10:30 a.m. and services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

Easter eggs are a long tradition in Carson Valley with references to dyes in advertising dating back to 1902.

Recommended Stories For You

One of the first reported Easter Egg hunts reported in The Record-Courier occurred Easter 1925 on the lawn of D.R. Hawkins in Genoa, where little Walkers, Fettics, Juchtzers and Campbells were among the children scrambling for brightly colored eggs.

The oldest Easter Egg tradition in the Valley is scheduled to continue 1 p.m. Sunday in Lampe Park when members of the Active 20-30 Club host their annual hunt 1 p.m. Sunday.

The club's first hunt occurred in 1936.

There will be three age groups for this year's event, infant-3, 4-7, and 8-11. Participants are encouraged to arrive early because the hunt goes quickly once it begins.

"The Easter Bunny will be on hand, so be sure to bring your cameras for pictures," organizers said. Along with real eggs, there will be prize-filled plastic eggs as well.

Prize baskets will be awarded to the children who find the two golden eggs in each age group. The chairman for this event is club President Chris Forsyth. Call him at 775-790-1515.

The Johnson Lane Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an egg hunt 9 a.m. Sunday for children aged 1 and up in different age categories.

Carson Valley Swim Center is hosting an underwater egg hunt for the third year 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Each pool is broken down by age group, acording to the center's web site, cvswim.com. Cost is $3, baskets are available for $2.

On Friday, St. Gall Catholic Church in Gardnerville conducts its live Stations of the Cross re-enacting the Crucifixion. St. Gall observes Holy Saturday today at 7 p.m. and hosts Easter services 6 a.m., 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Valley churches will be conducting Easter Services on Sunday.

Carson Valley United Methodist Church will have services 6:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Hilltop Community Church services are 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., with an egg hunt between the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services.

High Sierra Fellowship's Pastor Rich Lamy will be conducting an Easter Communion Service 10 a.m. at Douglas High School.

Valley Christian Fellowship Easter Service is 10 a.m. Sunday, while Johnson Lane Baptist Church is hosting its Easter Service 11 a.m.

Berean Bible Church's Easter Sunday service is 9:30 a.m.